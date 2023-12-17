WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Downtown Wichita Falls was filled with Christmas cheer Saturday, 17, 2023.

For 31 years the City Lights Festival and Parade has been a hot commodity in Texoma.

Not only did Santa and Mrs. Claus make an appearance but so did some of KFDX and Texoma’s FOX team. Including Dylan Jimenez, Jalen Wells and chief meteorologist Michael Bohling.

The team threw candy and greeted those in attendance and this year’s theme was Dr. Seuss. The streets were filled with characters from ‘Whoville as well as the popular visitors from the North Pole.