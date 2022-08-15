WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Water levels continue to decline for the two lakes that supply the City of Wichita Falls with water as triple-digit heat and dry conditions persist throughout Texoma.

According to the latest data from the City of Wichita Falls released Monday, August 15, 2022, the combined water supply of Lake Arrowhead and Lake Kickapoo fell by 0.5% since Monday, August 8.

Currently, the combined lake level of Lake Kickapoo and Lake Arrowhead stands at 71.3% and the current drought status for Wichita Falls’ lakes is normal.

Wichita Falls Water Source August 15 Change Lake Arrowhead 74% ▼ 0.5% Lake Kickapoo 64% ▼ 0.9% Combined Lake Levels 71.3% ▼ 0.5%

Lake levels have been in decline all summer as above-average heat and below-average rainfall continue to plague Texoma in a near-record fashion.

The summer of 2022 has already produced enough days with a high temperature at or above 100 degrees to rank it among the top 10 years with the most triple-digit days in Wichita Falls history.

Chief Meteorologist Michael Bohling said this year, Wichita Falls has seen the most 100-degree days since 2011, which currently holds the record of 100 days with triple-digit temperatures.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Wichita Falls has received below-average rainfall for 10 consecutive months.

Currently, Wichita Falls stands at 9.94 total inches of rain so far in 2022, well below the average total annual rainfall of 28.3 inches and flirting with the record for least amount of annual rainfall, which was 12.97 inches set in 2011.

An important positive trend worth noting is the rate of decline of water levels in Wichita Falls lakes. During the month of August, the rate of decline has decreased every week, indicating that lake levels are falling at a slower pace.

Wichita Falls Water Source August 1 Change August 8 Change August 15 Change Lake Arrowhead 75.5% ▼ 1.3% 74.5% ▼ 1.0% 74% ▼ 0.5% Lake Kickapoo 66.7% ▼ 1.4% 64.9% ▼ 1.2% 64% ▼ 0.9% Combined Lake Levels 73% ▼ 1.3% 71.8% ▼ 1.2% 71.3% ▼ 0.5% Change = Difference in water level when compared to the previous week (percentage)

The weather forecast for Wichita Falls in the coming weeks also shows promise for a period of relief from the hot, dry conditions. Bohling said by next week, high temperatures could drop into the 80s and above-average rainfall could be heading in our direction.

Both lower temperatures and more rainfall would be welcomed in Wichita Falls as water-supplying lakes continue to inch toward drought restrictions.

Chris Horgen, Public Information Officer with the City of Wichita Falls, said stage one water restrictions will go into effect when the combined level of Lake Kickapoo and Lake Arrowhead reach 65% capacity.

This means Lake Arrowhead and Lake Kickapoo still need to decline by a combined 6.3% before the City enacts Stage 1 drought restrictions. If the most recent rates of decline hold true, this would mean drought restrictions are still about 2-3 months away.

Officials with the City of Wichita Falls provide weekly updates on water levels for Lake Arrowhead and Lake Kickapoo.

Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates on water levels and drought restrictions, should they go into effect. Check back every Monday for an update on lake levels in Wichita Falls.