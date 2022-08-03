WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — During the month of August, the Wichita Falls Public Library will host a special exhibit about German history in Texas.

“Lone Star and Eagle: German Immigration to Texas,” an exhibition by Humanities Texas, the state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities, will be presented at the Wichita Falls Library on 11th Street.

In the 1840s, German immigrants began settling at New Braunfels, Fredericksburg, Sisterdale and other locations, imparting a distinctive character to these communities.

According to the Volga German Institute at the University of Florida, German immigrants later settled in Wichita Falls, Burkburnett and Iowa Park, families with surnames such as Dietel, Kanzler, Kolb, Krumm and Munsch.

“Lone Star and Eagle” features reproductions of archival photographs, newspaper headlines, maps and paintings that tell the story of these remarkable people known for their individual and communal industry in setting down roots and adapting ways of the old country to life in a new world.

“Bringing these types of exhibit to our city fulfills part of our mission statement to act as a public information center for all citizens by addressing their educational and cultural needs,” Library Administrator Jana Hausburg said.

Humanities Texas develops and supports diverse programs across the state, including lectures, oral history projects, teacher institutes, traveling exhibitions and documentary films.