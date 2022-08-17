WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the City of Wichita Falls announced Wednesday morning the Municipal Court will be closed on Friday, August 19, 2022.

According to a press release from city officials, the closure is in order to perform a computer system upgrade.

City officials said residents who still wish to access their basic information can do so on the city’s website.

No further closure is anticipated at this time. If there are any delays in the system upgrade requiring further closures, this story will be updated to include them.

Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for status updates on the Wichita Falls Municipal Court.