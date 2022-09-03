WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Down Harding Street, to Hickory and Linda Lane, people came out Saturday to support the Harding Street Garage Sale put on by the Covenant Faith Center.

“We’ve been doing this for 12 years. A way to do something in the community here on the east side part of town,” Covenant Faith Center Pastor James Hicks said.

From clothes to shoes, and even dining ware and other appliances, the neighborhood had something for everybody.

For Hicks, the event is about knowing his neighbors and meeting people in the community.

“A great bunch of folks,” Hicks said. “My neighbors, they get ready for the garage sale all through the year. We find out things about each other.”

Folks from Archer City, Holliday and around Texoma come to see what the block has to offer.

“You want a crowd like this; you don’t want to be sitting around just doing nothing, you know,” Hicks said. “So this gets the community. We got people from Archer City, Iowa Park, all the way from Holliday, you know, coming in just to see what we got.”

Hicks said he hopes the garage sale happens for another 12 years and beyond.

“I’d like to see this thing grow to the point where every house in the community puts something out,” Hicks said.

If you missed out on this year’s garage sale, don’t worry, the sale happens every year on Labor Day weekend.