WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If you have a passion for helping others and saving lives, then you’re in luck! Both the Wichita Falls Police Department, as well as, the Wichita Falls Fire Department want you to become a part of their team.

Sergeant Charlie Eipper has been with the Wichita Falls police department for 29 years now and said it’s a decision that he still, to this day, has no regret making.

“We’re taken care of here in Wichita Falls. I feel like we’re paid well and we love the work. It’s challenging, it’s exciting, it’s something where we have a lot of comraderies in because of what we deal with because we deal with it together. It’s like a close family,” Eipper said.

Something that officer Aaron New knows all too well.

“This profession, all around the country, we’re considered a family in this department. That’s what we consider each other, yes we are co-workers but we’re also family,” New said.

New joined the force 15 years ago and encourages anyone thinking about joining to take that leap of faith.

“Being able to come to work and having something different every day, it’s not the same routine, it’s always something exciting or something where you could be just dealing with the public having a normal conversation to dealing with something as big as a traffic stop or a pursuit or whatever the case may be. It’s a fun and rewarding career,” New said.

A career that Eipper said you have plenty of time to start.

“We’re in need of applicants, we’ve put out the information that we are taking applications for the academy that we’re going to have starting in February 2023 and the numbers are at right about 50 right now. And so, I think we would like to see two or 300,” Eipper said.

But it’s not just the WFPD that needs more hands on deck.

“The reality is we need more applicants. It’s a relatively difficult or at least challenging process to get through the application, the physical agility, the interview process because we are looking for the best in our community who want to serve our community as a firefighter,” Wichita Falls Fire Chief Ken Prillaman said.

Click here for the WFPD application.

Click here for the WFFD application.