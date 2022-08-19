WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls couple known for their involvement in many community events and organizations is celebrating half a century of matrimony.

Mike and Sherrie Rucker celebrated their 50th anniversary Friday, August 19, surrounded by friends and family at the church Mike has preached at for around three decades, Bible Baptist Church.

Mike, known to many as the ‘Flying Preacher’, spent several years on the KFDX airwaves alongside Joe Tom White on Texoma Country Morning.

He is also the Wichita Falls ISD School Board president.

In 1985, the Rucker’s created Rucker Racing Ministries, where they traveled to racetracks across the country, spreading their faith while Mike raced and while Sherrie often sang the national anthem.

You’ll often see their racecar at events around the community, especially at schools.

From us here at KFDX, congratulations to the Ruckers!