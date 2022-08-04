WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A seasonal Halloween superstore is set to open in August in Wichita Falls in a prime location in Sikes Senter Mall.

On Thursday, August 4, 2022, the sign for Sikes Senter Mall located at the corner of Kemp Boulevard and Midwestern Parkway began displaying a sign with the Spirit Halloween logo.









The Spirit Halloween website confirmed the location within Sikes Senter Mall will be the long-time former location of Old Navy, across from the AMC movie theater.

Although the signs are up, the physical store remains bare as of Thursday, August 4. The Spirit Halloween website does not list the date or time the store will open, only that the store is “coming soon”.

