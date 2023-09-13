WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— On Wednesday, October 18, 2023, Beacon Lighthouse for the Blind in Wichita Falls will hold a White Cane Safety Walk.

The event was created in 1964 to celebrate the blind or visually impaired and their achievements but now awareness is part of the event as well. The White Cane Safety Walk will blindfold non-disabled people and teach them how to walk with a cane.

After learning how to walk without sight, participants will continue their walk down Lee Street and will continue to O’Reilly Park then turn around and return to Beacon Lighthouse.

First National Bank Grillers will await participants with hamburgers and Power-aid donated by Coca-Cola. The walk will begin at 10 a.m. at Beacon Lighthouse at 300th Street.