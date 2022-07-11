WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The city of Wichita Falls is inviting the public to attend a public hearing regarding redistricting of the City Council Districts.

The hearing will take place on Tuesday, July 19, at 8:30 a.m. in the City Council Chambers at Memorial Auditorium.

Citizens are encouraged to participate in the redistricting process.

According to a release, the 2020 Census data says current districts are not sufficiently equal population. District lines must be redrawn to comply with the ‘one-person one-vote’ principle, Voting Rights Act, and with federal and state laws.

Click here to see the proposed redistricting plan.