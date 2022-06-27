WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The city of Wichita Falls has announced its holiday day trash schedule for the Fourth of July.

All non-emergency facilities will be closed for the Fourth. Here’s a look at the adjusted schedule.

Normal trash pickup on Monday, July 4, will move to Tuesday, July 5

Normal trash pick up on Tuesday, July 5, will move to Wednesday, July 6

There will be no curbside organics recycling pickup on Wednesday, July 6

The Transfer Station and Landfill will be closed on Monday and return t normal hours Tuesday, July 5

For questions or more information, contact the sanitation department at 940-761-7977.