WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Here’s a look at events happening in Wichita Falls this weekend.
Friday, July 29, 2022:
- Carlos Aleman at 9th Street Studios: Visit the 9th Street Studios from 6 to 8 p.m. for the art show “In All Seriousness, Sarcastically” from Carlos Aleman. Find more info here.
Saturday, July 30, 2022:
- Market Days at Downtown Farmers Market: Head to the Downtown Wichita Falls Farmers Market for fresh produce, live music and fun between 7:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Find more info here.
- Legacy CC Texas Super Show: Visit Ruben’s House of Classics from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for a car show and hop contest with up to $4,000 in payouts. Find more info here.
- WFISD Food Truck at the MPEC: The WFISD Food Truck will be at the MPEC from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Sunday, July 31, 2022:
- WFISD Food Truck at the MPEC: The WFISD Food Truck will be at the MPEC from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Find more info here.
- Bags for Wags Cornhole Tournament: Head out to Larry’s Marine Center at 1 p.m. for a fundraiser to help a local woman get her service dog trained. Find more info here.
- Backdoor Theatre Auditions: Visit the Backdoor Theatre downtown to audition for their next show “Wait Until Dark” from 4 to 7 p.m. Find more info here.