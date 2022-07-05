NORMAN, Okla. – Have you ever wanted to own a wild horse or burro? July 8 and 9 in Wichita Falls you will have the opportunity to take home a four-legged friend.

The Bureau of Land Management will hold a wild horse and burro adoption event in Wichita Falls on July 8 and 9 at the MPEC, located at 1000 5th Street.

There will be 120 wild horses and burros looking for homes during this two-day event.

The doors for the event will open at 10 a.m. on Friday and adoptions will go from noon until 6 p.m. on Friday and from 8 a.m. until noon on Saturday.

To inquire about adopting one of the animals you will need to speak to representatives from The Bureau of Land management on site. The BLM staff will approve applications onsite.

You must be at least 18-years-old, with no record of animal abuse to adopt. In addition, qualified homes must have a minimum of 400 square feet of corral space per animal, with access to food, water and shelter.

All animals must be loaded in covered, stock-type trailers with swing gates and sturdy walls and floors.

The BLM now offers up to $1,000 to adopt an untrained animal. This adoption incentive will be offered for every animal in Wichita Falls.

On July 26, 2021, the BLM announced additional steps it will take to secure the health and safety of adopted animals, including conducting an inspection of wild horses and burros adopted through the Adoption Incentive Program within six months of the adoption date.

The animals offered at the event are adult and yearling horses and burros that once roamed free on public lands.

For more information, call toll-free 866-468-7826 or visit the website of The Bureau of Land management.