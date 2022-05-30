WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Friends and family gathered Monday evening for a vigil to remember the life of Zachary Wood.

The 23-year-old was brutally murdered in the late night hours of May 20 in the 2100 block of Brown Street. Four people have since been arrested and charged with his murder.

The vigil was held at the Wichita Falls Skate Park on Maurine Street where Wood was an avid skater.

Wood’s father says Zach brought a smile to everyone’s face.

“Zachary was a light in the room. Whenever there was sadness and he walked in, he would cheer you up. Whether it be a joke or a ‘hey how are you doing?’ You know, he was smiling and making people happy,” Earl Wood said.

Wood left behind a young daughter and was also expecting another child.