WILBARGER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The trial of Vernon man Bradford Thompson began on Wednesday, December 13, 2023, in Wilbarger County.

Thompson has been accused of the fatal shooting of 27-year-old Andre Ray Sandoval on October 11, 2022.

Multiple witnesses took the stand, including witnesses from the scene and a former cop who said he was called out to the area four days before the shooting to ask Sandoval to leave the area.

Four days before the shooting

The defense asked the former cop for any recollection of previous calls he might have responded to before the shooting. The witness said he could but couldn’t pinpoint a time other than sometime in October 2022.

The state then proceeded with the same line of question, as District Attorney Staley Heatly showed the witness a report filed. The witness read the date on the report which was taken on Oct. 7, 2022.

The witness said Sandoval was not doing anything illegal but was ‘not wanted in the area’.

The former VPD officer said he recalls talking to Thompson. The officer said that Thompson said, “Vernon PD needs to do something about this.”

The former Vernon PD Officer recalls being off-duty the night of the shooting but was on-call and called out to the scene arriving just after 7 p.m.

In other testimony, he noted he learned where the alleged firearms were and about the deceased victim, identified as Sandoval. The officer was in charge of collecting evidence and photographing the scene

The officer was shown evidence collected and recognized the shell casing, projectiles and the alleged weapons used by the markings/seals made on the box with his name, initials and date of the incident.

Two witnesses at the scene

Two witnesses who were at the scene recalled seeing Thompson standing over a body.

One witness was at the American Legion to turn on the air conditioner for its monthly meeting. She said she noticed somebody sitting across the street and described the person as a Hispanic male in dark clothing.

After leaving and then returning about an hour later, she heard a gunshot she described as ‘heavy’ and more rang out after. She walked out and saw Thompson standing over the body, whom she described seeing earlier.

“Hard for me to believe what I was seeing,” she said on the stand.

Another witness said he was driving north on Deaf Smith from the Boys and Girls Club. He said at Deaf Smith and Paradise, he heard a loud boom ‘like a firework’. He continued driving and heard another boom then saw who he said was Thompson standing over a body allegedly firing multiple rounds.

“Saw a man on the ground and a man with a rifle over him,” the witness said.

He said after Thompson allegedly finished firing from a rifle and two pistols, Thompson walked back to his truck, put the guns in the bed, took off his shirt, lit a cigarette and put his hands over his head waiting for police to arrive.

As stated, both these witnesses pointed to Thompson in the courtroom and the record reflects their identification.

Judge Cornell Curtis called for recess around 2:30 p.m. and asked the jury to return Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, at 9 a.m. for the trial to continue.