WILBARGER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Shortly before 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 14, 2023, the jury was seated again to begin the punishment phase of Bradford Thompson’s trial for the fatal shooting of Andre Sandoval.

Investigator Jeff Case for the Wilbarger District Attorney’s Office was called to the stand. While on the stand, Case explained the process of audio recording during inmate phone calls.

Afterward, audio was played of Thompson and his wife, and in the recording, Thompson was heard saying, ‘I took care of the problem.’

Messages between Thompson and his wife were read aloud during the punishment phase.

Case recited a message that said, ‘Thought of reading a book by Adolf Hitler. I tried watching the ‘Rise and Fall of Hitler and Third Reich.” Messages presented also mentioned that Thompson read an autobiography manifesto of Hitler.

Pictures of Thompson were also presented, which Case said were taken at the Wilbarger County Jail, and the state pointed out how Thompson has an ‘SS Bolt,’ often used as a symbol of white supremacy.

Thompson’s wife took the stand and stated she knew Sandoval, not personally, but noticed him being around the area about four-and-a-half months ago, ‘about the end of April,’ she said, and saw him morning, afternoon, and evening.

She said she noticed a pattern of where he sat.

She said when she was outside with her grandchildren playing, Sandoval would be close to the house and watching them, but when Thompson was home, Sandoval was farther from the house.

“I don’t think it was right to be uncomfortable at my own house,” she said during punishment.

She said the shooting was a shock and not characteristic of her husband.

She also claimed Thompson always had a gun with him, which was one of the guns used during the shooting, but she can’t recall which one it was. She testified that the rifle sat in a game room inside the house, while the other pistol sat in a shed outside.

She said she had no recollection of the rifle being on the shelf in the game room and said she had no knowledge of whether or not the pistol was outside in the shed.

Both neighbors and Thompson’s employer also took the stand, stating this is not who they believe Thompson to be. One neighbor said after the shooting took place, he went to Thompson, and when he looked him in the eye, he saw ‘somebody different.’

In penalty closing, DA Staley Heatly led closing arguments for the state, saying, ‘[Thompson] didn’t see Sandoval as a human being. He saw him as an annoyance.’

Heatly pointed out, like the other neighbors who asked Sandoval to leave, Thompson had options as well but ‘chose to take care of it.’

The medical examiner also mentioned that Sandoval had 31 entrance wounds.

“Send a message about vigilante justice in this community,” Heatly told jurors. “Send Thompson to prison for life.”

In the end, it took jurors about an hour to deliberate punishment and unanimously agreed to a life sentence.