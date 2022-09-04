WILBARGER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Vernon man was killed in a motorcycle wreck Saturday evening in Wilbarger County.

According to Texas DPS Sgt. Dan Buesing, shortly before 5:30, a motorcycle traveling northbound on US 287 near Oklaunion failed to stay in the lane in a curve and entered the median.

The motorcycle struck a cable barrier, ejecting the rider.

The rider, 56-year-old James Robert Mills of Vernon, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Sgt. Buesing said Mills was wearing a helmet.

Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we learn more.