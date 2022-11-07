WILBARGER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Tuesday, November 8, 2022, is Election Day for the 2022 Midterm Elections. Polling locations in all counties will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

You must be in line at a polling location by 7 p.m. in order to cast your vote. If you are in line by 7 p.m., you will be given the ability to vote.

In Wilbarger County, registered voters must vote in the precinct where they are registered to vote unless the countywide polling place program is being used.

For more information on voting and elections in Wilbarger County, visit the Wilbarger County Election Webpage or call (940) 552-5486.

Please find the available polling locations on Election Day in Wilbarger County below:

Wilbarger Auditorium 2100 Yamparika Street

Vernon, Texas 76384

Precinct 1 Yamparika Street Wilbarger County Commissioners Courtroom, Room 12 1700 Wilbarger Street

Vernon, Texas 76384

Precinct 20 Wilbarger Street Vernon Housing Authority 1111 Ross Street

Vernon, Texas 76384

Precinct 19 Ross St Calvary Baptist Church 2101 Yucca Lane

Vernon, Texas 76384 Yucca Lane

Make sure you’re following Texoma’s Homepage and our KFDX/KJTL anchors and reporters on social media for the latest primary election news, live coverage from polling locations, and accurate final results first. We are Your Local Election Headquarters.

For the latest election results, download our app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store. For updates and to receive daily breaking news, weather, and more, subscribe to our newsletter.