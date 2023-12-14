WILBARGER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The man who won the murder conviction and maximum sentence against Bradford Thompson on Thursday, and many others through the years, has announced plans to leave criminal felony prosecution.

Staley Heatly said he will complete the final year of his term next year and will be running for election as county attorney.

“I’ve absolutely enjoyed being the district attorney for my hometown, my home community. I can’t think of a better job. But it’s also a job that comes with a lot of stress. And I’m looking forward to not having so much stress,” Heatly said. “It’ll be 18 years at the end of my term, it’s a stressful job and I’m looking forward to kind of stepping back and taking a little lower profile, lower stress job and spending a little more time with my family.”

And, as Heatly looks to change titles, his assistant and current Wilbarger County Attorney, Jon Whitsitt, is planning to take over as district attorney.

Whitsitt is the lone candidate listed to run for 46th District Attorney next year. He now serves both as county attorney and assistant DA.

Heatly has been district attorney since 2006, and when he steps down, he will have served longer than any other DA in that district.

As DA, Heatly set priorities on family violence cases and founded the Texoma Alliance to Stop Abuse, and he serves on the board of the Texas Council on Family Violence.

In 2017, the State Bar of Texas named Heatly Prosecutor of the Year.