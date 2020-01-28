Women’s Expo

Skip to content
Top Stories
9-year-old Florida boy charged with attempted murder
Corrections officer accused of serving bleach to inmate
Remembering the Challenger space shuttle tragedy, 34 years later
Grand Valley State University coach suspended over Hitler comments
Top Stories
AP source: Astros, Dusty Baker working on manager deal
Top Stories
ESPN+ to get streaming deal as PGA Tour wraps up TV talks
Kobe Bryant leaves lasting impact on women’s basketball
Churchill Downs executive addresses surge in horse deaths
Judge frees NFL star Antonio Brown from house arrest
Top Stories
Top 10 Plays of the Week – January 26, 2020
Top Stories
High school girls soccer: Lake Dallas vs. Rider–Jan. 24, 2020
Top Stories
High school boys basketball: Quanah vs. Seymour–Jan. 24, 2020
High school girls basketball: Slidell vs. Prairie Valley–Jan. 24, 2020
High school girls basketball: Perrin-Whitt vs. Newcastle–Jan. 24, 2020
High school girls basketball: Graham vs. Hirschi–Jan. 24, 2020
Nurses Among Us
Talking Texoma
Buy Local Texoma
Tuesday’s Child
Interactive Radar
WFISD: No threat was made against McNiel Junior High
Woman identified in Cumberland Ave. death; first homicide of 2020
Latest News
Burkburnett man held without bond after alleged role in Kansas prison break
Remembering the Challenger space shuttle tragedy, 34 years later
Pres. Trump’s legal team wrapping up arguments as Senate considers calling Bolton
More Local News