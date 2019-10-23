Candidates prepare for Bowie mayor race

BOWIE (KFDX/KJTL) — As the November election is right around the corner, one race could have a big impact on the future of Bowie.

After failing to become Bowie City Councilor Precinct Three eastward a few years ago, Bill Miller is running for mayor. Miller said he’s running because he feels the current city leaders have fallen short in some areas.

“When you’ve got equipment and materials that are not properly taken care of they will fall apart,” Miller said. “I think over the years that’s happened to our water lines, our sewer lines and our streets are in bad shape. I realize we can’t fix these overnight.”

Gaylynn Burris has been mayor for the past two years. She said fixing the sewer lines and streets is one of the projects on her to-do list.

“We want to replace all of the existing sewer lines that have not been updated in the last 5-10 years,” Burris said. “We want to correct the water line issues, we want to expand on the needs and necessities to make our sewer and water plant function at 100%.”

If elected, Miller said immediate changes will be coming to bowie with the way city council meetings are handled.

“I’m going to implement a plan if a citizen has any type of question they can come ask those questions at a city council meeting or come to me directly,” Miller said. “I realize there’s rules that we have to follow in a meeting, you aren’t going to get there a dominate the meeting.”

Burris said she has one message to the voters on why she believes she should be re-elected.

“I’m not finished,” Burris said. “I did not come in with an agenda. I guess you could say I’ve got a little bit of an agenda now because I want to see some things continue. I want us to get our hands and feet into something deep enough that we don’t want to stop.”

With early voting underway, it is up to the people to decide who will be the head of the city.

Early voting started Monday and goes until Nov. 1, 2019. You can vote at the Bowie Baptist Church from 8 a.m.–5 p.m., except on Oct. 31, 2019, they will be open from 7 a.m.–7 p.m.