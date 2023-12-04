WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As the colder months and darker days creep in, one home health agency is eager to combat those winter woes with essential care, comfort and education.

Angels Care Home Health Agency is a Medicare-certified home health agency that has served Texoma’s elderly population for the past 23 years, according to RN Branch Manager Crystal Turner.

With locations in Wichita Falls, Vernon and Bowie, Angels Care aims to be a liaison between the patient and the doctor, providing useful educational tools, skilled nursing, therapy and social services.

The home health agency specializes in many areas, namely Alzheimer’s and Dementia, diabetes and anxiety and depression, Turner said.

“We are one of the only agencies in the area that staffs certified behavioral health nurses, so it’s something we’re really proud about,” Turner said. “You know, [in] winter months, and especially the holiday season, we see an uptick in anxiety and depression in the elderly. A lot of times, they may feel lonely, they may feel isolated or, even worse, they may feel like a burden.”

Despite the increase in cases, Turner said, Angels Care can provide impactful assistance during the holidays.

“They don’t feel comfortable talking to their loved ones about what’s going on, so our certified registered nurses can go in and provide them with that support that they need, give them someone to talk to and help them with coping skills,” Turner explained.

From in-depth explanations of medications to physical therapy to assisting with social services, Angels Care actively participates within the community to provide excellent home health care, according to their website.

To learn more about Angels Care’s services and programs, visit their website or call (940) 322-1391.