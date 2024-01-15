OLNEY (KFDX/KJTL) — A home of over 40 years has been lost after a heat lamp for stray cats left on the porch caused a fire, according to Olney police.

Now, the family is trying to figure out what to do next.

“Everything was destroyed,” homeowner Patsy Kimbro said. “I lost everything.”

A fire early Sunday morning, January 14, 2024, left Kimbro in absolute shock.

“My grandson’s girlfriend, MacKenzie, she called me, told me my house was on fire,” Kimbro said. “And, I said, ‘What?’ I couldn’t… I couldn’t believe it. You never expect something like this to happen.”

Olney Police Chief Dan Birbeck said a heat lamp left on the porch to keep cats warm fueled the blaze.

He’s now reminding the public to use other sources of heat to prevent fires.

“Make sure that those items are very secure, and make sure they’re not close to bedding or any kind of combustible material because this will be the result,” Birbeck explained. “This is the second fire in Olney during this cold spell.”

Family friend Derrick Owen is helping the family during this tough time; smoke is still visible from the rubble as they wait to sift through what’s left.

“We don’t think that there’s going to be anything salvageable,” Owen said. “The fire’s still smoldering at this time. It’s past 36 hours.”

The fire was so severe that the fire department was called to the scene three separate times.

“All pictures, mementos, all that stuff that we think counts, you know, as a mom and a grandma, we save all that stuff and it’s all gone,” Kimbro said.

As Kimbro tries to make sense of a tragedy, she said she’s leaning on her faith and the piano.

“Everybody has been so nice to me and courteous,” Kimbro said. “I appreciate everything anybody does. God bless them all.”

Kimbro said she finds light playing and singing gospel music as she waits in Graham Oaks Care Center to see what’s next for her family.

While there were some animals in the home at the time of the blaze, all pets and people have been accounted for, safe and sound.

To financially support Kimbro through this recent devastation, donate on GoFundMe or through Owen’s CashApp, $DerrickOwen1981, which will be directly sent to Kimbro.