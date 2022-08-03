OLNEY (KFDX/KJTL) — Air Tractor of Olney has been awarded a multi-million dollar contract, along with partner L3Harris Technologies, for production of up to 75 Sky Warden planes for U.S. Special Operations Command.

A release from L3Harris says the initial contract is for $170 million and the indefinite delivery/quantity contract could be worth up to $3 billion.

The Sky Warden would take over much of the duties of the aging Draco aircraft.

The rugged, easy to maintain planes will carry out intelligence, surveillance, air support and counterterrorism strikes.

Air Tractor is known for its tough firefighting and crop dusting planes, variations of which have found wide uses around the globe.

Production of the new planes will be at the plant in Olney, and partner L3Harris will then modify them in Tulsa.

Air Tractor was founded by Leland Snow in 1978.