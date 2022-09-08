YOUNG COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety on Thursday released new details in Wednesday’s fatal head-on crash just outside of Graham.

According to the accident report, the crash occurred at around 7:47 a.m. on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, about 4 miles south of Graham in Young County on State Highway 16.

The accident report said roads were clear and dry and the posted speed limit was 75 miles per hour.

Authorities siad a 2010 Ford F-150 pickup was traveling north on Highway 16, and a 2021 Dodge Ram 3500 pickup was traveling south.

The report said the Ford pickup drifted over the center stripe wile negotiating a right curve and entered into the southbound lane of traffic.

The driver of the Dodge pickup was unable to make an evasive manuver and collided head-on with the other pickup truck in the southbound lane.

The driver of the Ford pickup, Elio Miguel Gutierrez, 20, of Graham, was pronounce dead on the scene by the Young County Justice of the Peace. Gutierrez was first identified by family members, and his identity was confirmed by the DPS accident report.

Family members said Gutierrez was driving home to Graham from his college in Arlington when he was involved in the head-on collision that claimed his life.

According to the accident report, the driver of the Dodge pickup truck, Javier Juarez-Ortiz, also of Graham, was transported by local EMS to a hospital in Graham, then airlifted to a hospital in Dallas with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the accident report, both drivers were the sole occupants of the vehicles involved in the crash, and both drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

An investigation into this crash by the Texas Highway Patrol is ongoing.

Gutierrez’ family has set up a GoFundMe account to help cover funeral costs. You can visit their GoFundMe webpage to find out more about Gutierrez and to donate to his family.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as they become available.