OLNEY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Olney Police Department is asking for help locating a man last seen on Friday, August 19.

According to the Olney PD’s Facebook page, George Garcia is wanted for insufficient bond on charges of sexual assault of a child and evading arrest.

Garcia is described as a Hispanic male 5-feet and 8-inches tall and weighing 215 pounds. He was last seen wearing black shorts, black slip-on shoes and no shirt.

Garcia has a tattoo of ‘940’ on his stomach, and Olney PD said he has a set of black handcuffs on his right wrist.

At around 2 p.m. Friday, August 19, Garcia was located by an officer in the 700 block of North Grand in Olney, but he was able to evade capture.

The Olney PD said in a comment they believe Garcia may have fled to Wichita Falls. He has connections in Olney and may return.

If you see him, you are asked to call 911 immediately.