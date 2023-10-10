OLNEY (KFDX/KJTL) — On the corner of Avenue M and Hamilton in Olney sits the oldest rural hospital in Texas.

“This hospital is very important to the community, our citizens, the businesses,” Olney Hamilton Hospital CEO Michael Huff said.

Nearly 115 years of healthcare services were provided by Olney Hamilton Hospital.

However, the national award-winning rural hospital has become inefficient.

“Our oldest part of the building is close to 100 years old. Our newest is over 65 years old. Any structure that is that old always has issues,” Huff said. “The design is inefficient, the hospital is inefficient, etc. I mean, it just happens as your facilities age.”

To continue to serve the surrounding communities for another 115 years and more, the hospital board issued a $33 million bond for a new hospital.

Huff said it will only affect taxpayers marginally, as the board leans on a new wind farm and hydrogen plant being built in Young County.

“The prospect of having a new facility paid for by some businesses that are just new to our area is a very enticing prospect,” Huff said.

With a new EMS facility and clinic up and running, a new hospital could bring even more jobs.

“It will be substantial growth in the area, and we’re hoping it will bring new businesses to town,” Huff continued.

Growth that’s needed to continue award-winning service to the community

For a full read of the bond, visit the Olney Hamilton Hospital website for more information.