YOUNG CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — One Texoma school has been nationally recognized for its continued commitment to preparing students for college.

Olney High School was awarded a bronze distinction and earned a spot on the College Board’s AP School Honor Roll, a nationally acclaimed title that recognizes schools whose Advanced Placement, or AP, programs deliver significant results for students while broadening access.

Schools can earn this recognition annually based on a commitment that reflects an increased college-going culture and heightened opportunities for students.

Olney High School had 63 percent of its 2023 seniors who took at least one AP exam, 28 percent of the seniors who scored a three or higher and nine percent of seniors who took five or more AP exams, earning them this bronze distinction, according to a press release from the school.

Since 2016, Olney has offered nine various AP courses, each allowing high schoolers to gain early college credits. Over the past seven years, Olney’s AP program has blossomed and thrived and is currently overseen by Principal Brianne Brock and AP Coordinator Courtney Wells.

The College Board’s Advanced Placement Program enables students to pursue college-level studies and earn college credit while still in high school.

To learn more about this award, visit Olney High School’s Facebook page. To learn more about how the College Board works to prepare high schoolers for college success, visit its website.