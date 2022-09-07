A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

YOUNG COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Family members have identified the victim in a fatal head-on crash that occurred just south of Graham on Wednesday morning.

According to the family, the victim has been identified as Elio Miguel Gutierrez, a graduate of Graham High School and a student at the University of Texas in Arlington.

Family members said Gutierrez was driving home to Graham from his college when he was involved in the head-on collision that claimed his life.

According to Sgt. Dan Buesing with the Texas Department of Public Safety, the crash occurred around 7:45 a.m. on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, on Highway 16, south of Graham in Young County.

Sgt. Buesing said the crash involved two vehicles, each with one occupant. He said the crash was a head-on collision between the vehicles. He said one fatality has been confirmed, and that the other driver was transported to a hospital in Graham by local EMS, then airlifted to a hospital in Dallas with serious injuries.

Further details regarding the crash remain limited at this time. Although authorities have not released any updates as of the publication of this story, Sgt. Buesing said more information will be released as soon as possible.

The victim’s family said Guiterrez graduated from Graham in 2020, that he was an expert at filming and animation, and that he loved all things Marvel, especially Spiderman.

The victim’s twin sister has set up a GoFundMe page for donations to help offset the family’s costs for Gutierrez’s burial as well as other expenses.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as they become available.