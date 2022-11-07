YOUNG COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Tuesday, November 8, 2022, is Election Day for the 2022 Midterm Elections. Polling locations in all counties will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

You must be in line at a polling location by 7 p.m. in order to cast your vote. If you are in line by 7 p.m., you will be given the ability to vote.

In Young County, registered voters must vote in the precinct where they are registered to vote unless the countywide polling place program is being used in the election.

For more information on voting and elections in Young County, visit the Young County Election Webpage or call (940) 521-9483.

Please find the available polling locations on Election Day in Young County below:

North Central Texas College 928 Cherry Street

Graham, Texas 76450 Newcastle Baptist Church 501 Graham Street

Newcastle, Texas 76372 Loving Volunteer Fire Department 8891 State Highway 114

Loving, Texas 76460 Olney Library 807 West Hamilton Street

Olney, Texas 76374 First United Methodist Church 700 3rd Street

Graham, Texas 76450

